Sarah Sanders: ‘I Would Never Use’ Pelosi As Legal Authority

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders scoffed at the idea that she should look to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi for legal advice on Tuesday.

WATCH:

Justin Sink of Bloomberg asked Sanders during a Tuesday press briefing if the Trump administration would try to get Congress to reallocate unused funds for the border wall.

“Or are you saying that you think that you have the legal authority?” Sink continued. “And what are you — I guess — basing that legal authority on, since Nancy Pelosi said today that, in fact, that sort of authority doesn’t exist?”

Sanders responded by bashing the idea that Pelosi is a legal expert and said the White House is looking at other methods of funding the wall outside of Congress passing a spending bill.

“I would never use Nancy Pelosi as my source for legal authority on probably anything,” Sanders said. “But I would use attorneys that work here at the White House and in agencies that that’s their entire job is determining whether or not something is legal. And we’re looking to those individuals to find out those specific pots of money that can be used for that.”

The White House indicated on Tuesday morning that they may no longer be angling to shut down the government in exchange for wall funding, despite the fact that Trump said last week that he was willing to do so.

Follow Amber on Twitter