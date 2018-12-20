Here’s The First Post-Signing Day College Football Recruiting Rankings

The early signing period in college football has come and gone, and the usual suspects are at the top of the new recruiting ranking.

According to Rivals.com, Alabama has the top recruiting class in the country followed by Georgia, Texas A&M and LSU. Incredibly, the four programs with the top recruiting classes all happen to be SEC schools. (RELATED: Washington State’s Quarterback Committed After One Of The Greatest Recruiting Pitches Ever Made)

The full top ten can be found below:

Alabama Georgia Texas A&M LSU Oklahoma Clemson Oregon Texas Michigan Penn State

It was a particularly good day for the Crimson Tide, who had arguably their best recruiting class yet under Nick Saban. Alabama was able to hold on to a commitment from quarterback heir apparent and Crimson Tide legacy Taulia Tagovailoa.

They also got surprises when the top-ranked running-back recruit in the country and the top-ranked kicking recruit both decided to roll with the Tide on Tuesday.

Five-star RB Trey Sanders, the top running back in the 2019 class, has committed to Alabama https://t.co/rT9ILivoBn — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 19, 2018

Alabama signs No. 1 kicker Will Reichard pic.twitter.com/jKmHarW4in — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) December 19, 2018



It was also a good day for Georgia, who were able to flip a five-star quarterback. This was particularly exciting for Dawgs’ fans considering the events of the past few days. Once again, however, Georgia couldn’t quite beat Alabama. The Dawgs’ finished at number two behind the Crimson Tide.

The late signing period comes to an end on February 6, and there are still plenty of top-ranked recruits out there. We’ll see how it all shakes out.