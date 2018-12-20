One Of The Greatest Players In NHL History Might Be Contemplating A Comeback

Detroit Red Wings legend Pavel Datsyuk might be considering a return to the NHL.

According to TSN’s Bob McKenzie, there are rumblings that the Russian-born star “might consider a return to the NHL next season.” However, Datsyuk’s agent has so far denied any intention to return to the NHL.

He currently plays for SKA Saint Petersburg of the KHL.

Heard some idle chatter that 40-year-old KHLer Pavel Datsyuk might consider a return to the NHL next season but his agent Dan Milstein says: “Every year we sit down and talk about options but (returning to the) NHL isn’t something he has entertained.” — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 19, 2018

Datsyuk, BTW, turns 41 in July. ARI currently owns Datsyuk’s NHL rights, until July 1, when he would become UFA in the NHL. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 19, 2018

I would love to see Datsyuk back in the NHL. He was without a doubt one of the most entertaining and electric guys in the entire league during his time in Detroit. (RELATED: Ottawa Senators Player Trades Punches With Detroit Red Wings Star. Who Won The Fight?)

How he managed to pull off the moves he did on such a consistent basis is beyond me. The man was simply unstoppable.

He currently makes around $4 million a year in Russia, and that might be more than enough money to keep him in his home country.

Datsyuk already had a hall of fame career in the NHL, won the Stanley Cup twice and put together unbelievable highlight reels. Perhaps he’s content with just playing in Russia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pavel Datsyuk (@datsyuk13hockey) on Jan 21, 2017 at 3:29pm PST

However, if he really does want to come back to the NHL, then there will be no shortage of fans excited to see him play again.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter