Video Captures Retired Marine Taking Robber’s Gun, Beating Him With It

A would-be armed robber picked on the wrong bartender early Tuesday morning when he tried to rob an Altoona, Pennsylvania, bar only to be disarmed and beaten with his own gun.

The yet-unidentified black male suspect walked into Ajay’s Bar around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, armed and demanding money from the bartender, WTAJ reported.

Surveillance video posted by Liveleak shows the bartender going to get the money, followed by the suspect. But as he was about to hand over the cash, the bartender — who happened to be a “highly trained” former Marine Corps combat veteran — promptly disarmed the would-be robber.

A shot was fired toward the ceiling before the bartender hit the suspect in the head with his own weapon, which police say had actually been reported stolen months earlier. (RELATED: One Of Georgia’s Safest Cities REQUIRES Its Citizens To Own A Gun)

“I am very familiar with him,” Altoona Police Department Sgt. Matt Plummer told WTAJ. “He is highly trained. The suspect definitely picked the wrong guy to mess with.”

The suspect escaped, but police say he robbed a Sunoco convenience store the previous week. Police are reportedly using bloodhounds to try and track the suspect, and have let the public know that he will have cuts and bruises on his face from his run-in with the bartender.

