Mazie Hirono Tries To Avert Blame On Democrats For Shutdown: That’s ‘Such Bullsh*t’

Democratic Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono criticized President Donald Trump on Thursday for the impending government shutdown and said any attempt to hold Democrats responsible would be “such bullshit.”

“It is very true that [Trump] will bring on the shutdown and he has to take responsibility for it,” Hirono told Chris Hayes on MSNBC. “Any effort on his part to blame the Democrats will be such bullshit, that as I said before, I would hardly be able to stand it.”

Trump announced earlier on Thursday that he would not sign the continuing resolution passed by the Senate the prior day since it did not contain funding for his proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Hours later, the House passed a stopgap funding bill in the House that did include $5.7 billion for the wall. The Senate will vote on the stopgap bill on Friday, in light of the current funding bill’s Dec. 21 expiration.

“The Senate did the responsible thing [Wednesday] night by keeping government running,” Hirono said. “Passing this bill by a voice vote only to have President Trump get worked up because he’s got some right-wing loud people yelling at him on Fox News and suddenly he says ‘Well, I don’t think I’m going to sign it.'” (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Urges Trump To ‘Dig In And Not Give In’ To Get Border Wall Funding)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has committed to kill any funding bill that contains additional appropriations, making a government shutdown on Friday at midnight likely.

