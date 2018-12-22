Images Of Scandinavian Woman Murdered By ISIS Sent To Victim’s Mother

Graphic images of two female Scandinavian tourists brutally murdered in Morocco by Islamic radicals were posted on the Facebook page of one of the victim’s mothers, according to a report from the Daily Mirror.

The victims were 24-year-old Louisa Vesterager Jespersen from Denmark and 28-year-old Maren Ueland from Norway. The two Scandinavian students were beheaded in Morocco in what is believed to be an act of terrorism. According to Moroccan police, four suspects who were arrested for the murders had previously pledged their allegiance to ISIS in a social media video. (RELATED: Norway Confirms Authenticity Of Video Showing Scandinavian Girl’s Beheading)

In a shocking development, the Facebook page of Maren Ueland’s mother Irene has been spammed with hundreds of horrible images of her daughter’s slit throat https://t.co/OAfUoB2QhW — Daily Star (@Daily_Star) December 21, 2018



Irene Ueland, Maren’s mother, was bombarded on her Facebook page with hundreds of pictures of her daughter’s slit throat.

Photo’s of Vesterager Jesperen’s severed head were also posted on Irene’s page.

