Angela Jolie Just Gave A Huge Hint About Her Future In Politics. It May Involve Running For President

President Angelina Jolie?

The humanitarian and actress, 43, cryptically hinted that she may have political aspirations in her future. (RELATED: Celebrate Angelina Jolie’s Birthday With Some Of Her Best Photos [SLIDESHOW])

Speaking with the BBC’s morning show, “Today,” Jolie revealed she isn’t ruling politics out of her trajectory.

“If you asked me 20 years ago, I would’ve laughed,” she said when asked if she’d ever consider a future in politics. “I always say I’ll go where I’m needed, I don’t know if I’m fit for politics… but then I’ve also joked that I don’t know if I have a skeleton left in my closet.”

Jolie did, however, acknowledge that politics aren’t for the faint of heart, but that she’s ready to take what comes.

“I am pretty open and out there. I can take a lot on the chin. That’s good. I honestly will do whatever I think can really make change,” she said, adding that her role as UN Special Envoy gives her an aerial view of international relations — and a better understanding of the rise of nationalism.

“I am a patriot but I am also an internationalist and I love and value other people and other countries. To be a patriot is to be very proud of your country and even your country first but you do not think your country is better than others,” Jolie said, acknowledging she understand what draws so many people to President Trump.

She added that she plans to stay tight-lipped about any possibility that she may be on a presidential ticket “for now,” but won’t rule anything out.

We’ll just have to wait and see…

