Franklin Graham Claims He Was Banned From Facebook

Reverend Franklin Graham says that he was banned from Facebook pursuant to a more than two-year-old post in support of North Carolina’s House Bill 2, which mandated that citizens use the bathroom that corresponds with their biological sex.

The bill was signed into law in 2016 and was considered by many to be bigoted — and it provoked a wave of corporate boycotts targeting the state. It’s not clear which specific post got Graham banned, but the evangelist has been outspoken in support of that bill and of other similar pieces of legislation.

On Friday, Graham railed against Facebook’s alleged ‘censorship,’ of conservatives and Christians. (RELATED: Billy Graham’s Son Franklin Shares His Christmas Message With Viewers)

Last week I was banned from posting on @Facebook for 24 hrs because of a 2016 post about NC’s House Bill 2 (bathroom bill). They said the post went against their “community standards on hate speech.” Facebook is making & changing the rules. 1/2 https://t.co/HYIgErnp3J — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) December 29, 2018



“Facebook is censoring free speech,” Graham said via his Twitter account. “They’re making & changing the rules. Truth is truth. God made the rules & His Word is truth. The free exchange of ideas is part of our country’s DNA. You can read the post that Facebook took down last week here.”

Graham is the son of the late Reverend Billy Graham, who ministered to several presidents and was widely known as ‘America’s Pastor.’

The younger Graham is also a staunch supporter of President Trump.

Follow William Davis on Twitter