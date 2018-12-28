CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Backup Dancer Collapses Onstage During Massive Iggy Izalea Concert

A backup dancer for female rapper Iggy Azalea suffered a scary seizure onstage Thursday night.

The incident took place in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, during the performance of Azalea’s hit song “Black Widow.” A backup dancer suddenly collapsed in the background, causing mayhem onstage and in the audience.

Most of the scary situation was caught on camera. You can watch it below.

One of Iggy Azalea’s backup dancers passed out during her performance of ‘Black Widow’ in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. pic.twitter.com/R8rEZFBkO8 — Azalean Source (@Azalean_Source) December 27, 2018

Iggy Azalea, 28, can be heard pausing her performance and asking somebody to call for a doctor or a medic. The backup dancer did eventually receive medical attention, and the female rapper updated her fans on the situation following the conclusion of her concert.

“Hey guys, just wanted to let everyone asking know my dancer is OKAY!” she said on Instagram Thursday. “The lights [and] heat caused her to have a seizure. She is backstage feeling much better.”

“I thought she had just fallen/ twisted her ankle,” Iggy added. “And it may sound harsh but; but you keep singing until the music stops [and] ask for a medic, which is what I did.”

We’re just glad everybody’s okay.

