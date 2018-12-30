Alabama Dominates The Orange Bowl. Here’s How It Happened

Nick Saban and Alabama are headed back to the national championship game, following a dominant win over the Oklahoma Sooners in the semifinals.

The Crimson Tide got started early in Miami, opening up a 21-0 lead in the first quarter en route to a 45-34 victory over the Sooners. However, following an early second quarter score, the Crimson Tide took their foot off the pedal and got a little too cute, much to Saban’s chagrin. (RELATED: Clemson Rocks Notre Dame To Advance To The Title Game. The Highlights Are Insane)

Nick Saban has a stronger arm than any QB on Notre Dame’s roster pic.twitter.com/gmOj4xY3zW — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) December 30, 2018

Nick Saban is killing Oklahoma and he is still EXTREMELY upset with the way Alabama is playing. pic.twitter.com/8voqF9uhNr — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 30, 2018

However, it never really felt like the outcome was in doubt. Behind Heisman runner-up (and the best passer in college football) Tua Tagovailoa, the Crimson Tide offense was able to secure Alabama’s fourth straight national championship game appearance. (RELATED: WATCH: Alabama Running Back Destroys Oklahoma Defender)

Tua and Ruggs be like pic.twitter.com/PzCPHTTZrb — BamaInsider.com (@bamainsider) December 30, 2018

Tua Tagovailoa tosses his 40th touchdown of the season on a 10-yard pass to DeVonta Smith, and Alabama leads 38-20 in the fourth! #OutworkYesterday#CapitalOneOrangeBowl⁠ ⁠#CFBPlayoff⁠ ⁠#RollTide⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/QQW7c0mrpi — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 30, 2018

Devonta Smith Final play of last year’s CFP: catches winning TD First play of this year’s CFP: pic.twitter.com/Z35HkCCwfN — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 30, 2018

The Crimson Tide will face Clemson in the national championship game on January 7. It is the fourth straight year that Alabama and Clemson will face off in the college football playoff, and the third time in four years that they will meet in the title game.

Follow William Davis on Twitter