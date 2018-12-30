Alabama Dominates The Orange Bowl. Here’s How It Happened

William Davis | Contributor

Nick Saban and Alabama are headed back to the national championship game, following a dominant win over the Oklahoma Sooners in the semifinals.

The Crimson Tide got started early in Miami, opening up a 21-0 lead in the first quarter en route to a 45-34 victory over the Sooners. However, following an early second quarter score, the Crimson Tide took their foot off the pedal and got a little too cute, much to Saban’s chagrin. (RELATED: Clemson Rocks Notre Dame To Advance To The Title Game. The Highlights Are Insane)

However, it never really felt like the outcome was in doubt. Behind Heisman runner-up (and the best passer in college football) Tua Tagovailoa, the Crimson Tide offense was able to secure Alabama’s fourth straight national championship game appearance. (RELATED: WATCH: Alabama Running Back Destroys Oklahoma Defender)

The Crimson Tide will face Clemson in the national championship game on January 7. It is the fourth straight year that Alabama and Clemson will face off in the college football playoff, and the third time in four years that they will meet in the title game.

