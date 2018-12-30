It’s Donald Trump Jr.’s Birthday. Celebrate With His Most Bada$$ Instagram Photos To Date [SLIDESHOW]

In case you didn’t know, Donald Trump Jr. has a pretty fire Instagram.

I wrote about his social media presence about a year ago, and for some unknown reason it did pretty well. I didn’t expect it to. I’d just been scrolling through my Instagram feed in a coffee shop when I stumbled upon Donald Trump Jr.’s account. Every photo was more entertaining than the last. (RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Implies That Donald Trump Jr.’s Son Must Have Abuse Tendencies On The View)

So, I wrote a little article called “Donald Trump’s Instagram Might Be The Best One In The Game.” If you haven’t read it, check it out.

And now that Donald Trump Jr. is turning 41 years old on December 31, I think it’s time to take a little trip down memory lane and explore some of his best Instagram photos to date.

Celebrate his big four-one in style. Happy birthday, DJT Jr.