Want To Buy A Dog From A Pet Store In California? It’ll Have To Be A Rescue Come 2019

California pet stores will sell dogs, cats and rabbits only if they’ve been rescued under legislation slated to take effect in January 2019.

Prospective pet owners can purchase animals through breeders, but no pet store in the state will be able to legally sell certain animals that have not been rescued under The Pet Rescue and Adoption Act.

Under the law, pet retailers must sell animals that have been rescued and cared for by the humane society, a public animal control shelter or a rescue group that works with an animal shelter or agency, CNN reported. The society for the prevention of cruelty to animals shelter may also provide pets to California pet stores.

“Each pet store to maintain records sufficient to document the source of each dog, cat, or rabbit the pet store sells or provides space for, for at least one year, and to post, in a conspicuous location on the cage or enclosure of each animal, a sign listing the name of the entity from which each dog, cat, or rabbit was obtained,” the law reads, according to CNN.

Democratic California Gov. Jerry Brown signed the bill in October 2017 after assembly member Patrick O’Donnell introduced it.

There’s still time for one last gift this season. Your tax-deductible gift can bring comfort to abused, abandoned and neglected animals. Donate today: https://t.co/bvel3IRMX4 pic.twitter.com/Bi3DW84nhI — ASPCA (@ASPCA) December 29, 2018

Any pet store that violates the law or cannot provide evidence of the animal’s origin will face fines of up to $500 per animal, according to CNN.

“This is a big win for our four-legged friends, of course,” O’Donnell said in an October press release applauding the law’s passage. “But also for California taxpayers who spend more than $250 million annually to house and euthanize animals in our shelters,” he added. (RELATED: Environmentalists Now Against Dogs And Cats, Because Global Warming)

The law is slated to take effect Jan. 1, 2019.

