UFC President Tears Into Darren Rovell After Critical Tweet. Drops F-Bomb During Incredible Rant

UFC president Dana White made it clear Saturday night after UFC 232 that he isn’t a fan of Darren Rovell at all.

Amanda Nunes dismantled Cris Cyborg in absolute dominating fashion, and Rovell apparently felt that was a bad sign for the UFC.

Here’s the FULL FIGHT for Nunes-Cyborg. Yeah, it was that short. Absolute domination from the jump. #UFC232 pic.twitter.com/j0GCh4VKTH — MyBookie Sportsbook (@betmybookie) December 30, 2018

He tweeted, "Between Rousey and Cyborg, Amanda Nunes has singlehandedly killed the most valuable women in the sport. Brutally damaging to UFC. Nunes isn't in the same marketing ballpark as either of those two."

Between Rousey and Cyborg, Amanda Nunes has singlehandedly killed the most valuable women in the sport. Brutally damaging to UFC. Nunes isn’t in the same marketing ballpark as either of those two. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 30, 2018

That didn’t sit well with White. He said the following after UFC 232:

What the f**k does Darren Rovell know about fighting number one? Okay, let’s start with that. Then, he said the UFC got destroyed tonight because Cris Cyborg lost and Amanda Nunes won and she’s not marketable at all. F**king (gun shot to the head motion). Listen, I’m pretty resilient to this dumb sh*t, but oh my God.

Dana White does not like Darren Rovell much pic.twitter.com/ZUNMmx82u5 — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) December 30, 2018

This is why we love Dana White. The man just doesn't hold back at all. He saw a tweet he didn't like from Rovell, and he just absolutely laid into him in spectacular fashion. You have to love it!

Most people generally hold back during press conferences. White just unleashes and drops f-bombs like it’s no big deal. You can’t buy that kind of authenticity, and it’s a major reason why the UFC is so great.

Say whatever you want about the UFC, but you can’t lie and say White is anything other than real. You’d never in a million years ever see an NFL owner be this honest. Not a chance in hell.

I’m not saying you have to agree with Rovell or White, but you have to love the raw intensity of the situation.