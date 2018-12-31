Eagles Name Starting Quarterback For Playoff Game

The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the playoffs following a miraculous late-season run and they just got some very good news as they get set to defend their Super Bowl title.

According to head coach Doug Pederson, reigning Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles is all set to start Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, following a rib injury in the fourth quarter of the team’s blowout win over the Washington Redskins. (RELATED: 2018 NFL MVP Award May Have Just Been Leaked In Plain Sight [Photos])

Per Head Coach Doug Pederson, Nick Foles will start at quarterback this Sunday against Chicago.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/yNr2Vd9z48 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 31, 2018

Eagles fans have to be breathing a sigh of relief. Foles has been phenomenal the past two seasons, and the last three regular season games give reason to believe that Napoleon Dynamite has some more magic up his sleeve this year. If he does, Philly is going to have a really hard time letting him go and making Carson Wentz the starter again.

It’s a good problem to have. For now, Eagles fans are just enjoying the ride.

Follow William Davis on Twitter