Ole Miss Hires Rich Rodriguez As New Offensive Coordinator

Rich Rodriguez is the new offensive coordinator for the Ole Miss Rebels.

According to Bruce Feldman, Rodriguez was hired Sunday to take over as the offensive coordinator. Contract details aren’t known at this time.

BREAKING: Former #Arizona HC Rich Rodriguez is expected to become the new offensive coordinator at #OleMiss, per source. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 31, 2018

Earlier this month Matt Luke added one former national Coach of the Year to his staff (Mike MacIntyre) and now he’s set to add another guy (Rich Rodriguez) who has won Coach of the Year in two different leagues. That’s pretty strong. https://t.co/Xt7c8OT5O9 — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 31, 2018

This is a pretty solid hire for Ole Miss. Rodriguez has plenty of head coaching experience after campaigns at Michigan and Arizona.

It’s hard to find a coordinator these days that’s been a head coach at two major FBS programs for several years.

Yes, Rodriguez didn’t exactly leave Arizona under the best of terms, but welcome to the world in college football. Stuff happens all the time, and you’d be shocked by the number of stupid things coaches do. It’s truly mind-boggling. (RELATED: University of Arizona Parts Ways With Football Coach After Harassment Claims)

As I’ve noted before, I really do hope for the best when it comes to Ole Miss football. The people down in Oxford are some of the nicest people on the planet.

I’ve had the privilege of visiting a few different college football campuses, and Oxford is among the best. Will Rodriguez help them win? Any time you can add a guy who won 10 games at Arizona, it’s never a bad thing. That’s for sure.

We’ll have to wait until 2019 to see what kind of impact he makes down in Oxford. I have a feeling it will be a big one.