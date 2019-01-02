MSNBC’s Mika Says Mitt Romney Will Bring ‘Dose Of Reality’ To Trump

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski said President Donald Trump could be getting a reality check from incoming Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney as he assumes office after he wrote a scathing op-ed in The Washington Post.

“Let me just read the title of Mitt Romney’s opinion piece that he wrote. ‘The president shapes the public character of the nation. Trump’s character falls short’ — it’s a big piece that he’s written in The Washington Post and it is searing. It is damning,” Brzezinski said Wednesday on “Morning Joe.” (RELATED: MSNBC’s Mika Apologizes For ‘Crass And Offensive’ Comment About Mike Pompeo)

“If Trump thought he had a challenge in John McCain, if Trump thought there was a little challenge in Jeff Flake, I get a feeling Mitt Romney is going to bring in a whole new dose of reality for this president,” she continued.

WATCH:

Brzezinski praised Romney for still wanting to serve in government despite losing the 2012 presidential election and said he’ll serve as a constant counterweight to Trump.

“Mitt’s run for president himself — and he didn’t win. And you know what he decided to do? Serve anyway,” she said. “And I think Trump is going to regret not talking him out of this. There was some possibility he could have done that. Mitt Romney is making it very clear he’s going to be much more than a thorn in President Trump’s side.”

Romney will assume office as the junior senator from the state of Utah when the new Senate convenes.

