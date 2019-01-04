Celebrate Kristin Cavallari’s Birthday With Her Best Photos [SLIDESHOW]

January 5 is Kristin Cavallari’s birthday.

The reality television star, fashion icon and designer, and bestselling author turns 32 today and has packed in a huge career in the entertainment industry. Real name Kristin Elizabeth Cutler, Kristin Cavallari was born in Denver, Colorado. But she rose to fame when she began attending Laguna Beach High School, where the reality TV documentary series, "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County," followed Cavallari and her friends around and chronicled the drama and goings on of high school students.

Fast-forward to present day, Cavallari is married to prominent former NFL QB Jay Cutler. She’s been relatively outspoken with her feelings about the NFL and sometimes tweets critically about how players are treated in the league.

But it’s not just her Twitter that’s insanely popular. With over 3 million followers, Cavallari is a hit on Instagram as well. Check out some of her best photos below.