Lame Duck Republicans Couldn’t Wait To Lose Power

Republicans wasted the lame duck session, their last chance to secure border wall funding — or anything else — before incoming Democrats took over the House.

Despite the ongoing partial government shutdown, Republicans have to clear legislation with Speaker Nancy Pelosi, knee-capping any hopes of passing conservative bills. Special guest Rachel Bovard of the Conservative Partnership Institute explains just how badly Republicans dropped the ball.

In The Daily Caller News Foundation fact check videos, Anders Hagstrom highlights claims from politicians and the media alike, setting the record straight on double standards and mischaracterizations.

TheDCNF has torn down Hillary Clinton’s infamous and much-peddled 17 intelligence agencies claim and exposed the liberal media for running damage control for Hamas. Check out a few of our other greatest hits, and subscribe to TheDCNF’s YouTube channel to make sure you never miss out.

