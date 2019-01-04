Mark Ruffalo Spotted On Capitol Hill

Actor and liberal activist Mark Ruffalo was spotted Friday on Capitol Hill, a day after Democrats officially took over the majority of the House of Representatives.

The “Spotlight” and “Hulk” star was spotted Friday with House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and other members of the Democratic caucus in the capitol. (RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Gets Back The Gavel- Elected Speaker Of The House)

FYI: The Hulk is here (@MarkRuffalo) on Capitol Hill seem walking with @LeaderHoyer: pic.twitter.com/bJCQQxgNrL — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 4, 2019

Update: The Hulk was just seen talking with Rep @JoaquinCastrotx —> pic.twitter.com/nHC0T20O33 — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 4, 2019

Like many in Hollywood, Ruffalo has made his political views an important part of his public persona. Ruffalo was a visible supporter of Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’ 2016 Democratic presidential campaign, and said the socialist senator “awoke something in me.”

Since the 2016 election, Ruffalo (like many other celebrities) has been an unrelenting critic of President Donald Trump’s administration, and has made it clear that he has no plans to tone down his criticism anytime soon.

