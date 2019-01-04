Kevin McCarthy Scolds Nancy Pelosi After Democratic Freshman Lawmaker Makes Vulgar Comment

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy criticized Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Friday for not adequately reprimanding a freshman member of her caucus who vulgarly referenced President Donald Trump.

“[Pelosi] is the speaker of the House. She is also the head of the Democratic party. She has a new freshman incoming individual that uses that type of language that has a determination of what she’s going to do with no facts in the basis,” McCarthy told reporters. “I think this is a role as a leader and the speaker to have a conversation with this member on whether she approves of this or not.”

Just hours after Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib was sworn into Congress on Thursday, she voted to go after Trump, telling a crowd of progressive supporters that she would help Democrats “impeach the motherf*****r.”

Pelosi responded to the vulgarity noting that why she doesn’t prefer the language that Tlaib used, she is “not in the censorship business.

“We watched a new freshman stand up, use this language, get cheered by their base and we watched a brand new speaker say nothing to her. That is not the body of what we serve in and that action should not stand,” McCarthy continued. “Somebody should stand up to it. She’s the speaker. That individual serves in her caucus. I would hope if she wouldn’t, others would in her caucus would.”

The minority leader also lamented the lack of decorum and commitment to the Americans within the new House majority. (RELATED: America’s First Two Muslim Congresswoman Officially Endorse Anti-Israel Legislation)

“Are the House majority going to be serious about anything? I sat up on the diocese, provided the gavel to the new speaker, talked about ways we can work together, laid out firm core principles that we would not compromise on, and then we see this language going forward,” McCarthy said. “They go down into a place that they have a move on that they think others aren’t watching, using foul language, they introduce that they just want to impeach the president over what basis?”

“You know what happened in the last Congress when Republicans were in the majority?” McCarthy continued. “They put a resolution together to actually work with one another. To not use foul language, and they got almost every single freshman to sign on to it. This is the difference with this new Congress and it’s wrong.”

