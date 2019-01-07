NFL Announces Update On The Missed Kick At The End Of The Bears/Eagles Game

Jena Greene | Reporter

Bears kicker Cody Parkey isn’t totally to blame for the team’s shocking loss to the Eagles on Sunday night.

In case you missed it/hate fun, Cody Parkey missed a last second kick to win Sunday’s wild card game against the Eagles. The ball hit the upright in what everybody assumed was a miss or a doink:

But after almost 24 hours of review, the NFL changed Parkey’s 43-yard kick from a “miss” to a “block” by Eagles defensive tackle Treyvon Hester. (RELATED: NFL Wild Card Weekend: Here Are The Best Moments You May Have Missed)

So what did it take to change the ruling?

A lot of super slow-mo film from a lot of different angles, Hester’s personal testimony and maybe Parkey’s inevitably bruised ego.

“Me and Haloti [Ngata] … we got penetration, got the hand up like coach always says,” Hester said per the Philadelphia Daily News. “Tipped off my fingertips. Felt good … [but] actually, I thought I didn’t get enough of it, I thought it was going to go in. When I saw it going in, I turned back around [away from the goal posts]. Then I heard everybody screaming, I was like, oh, [expletive] … he missed it.”

At least Parkey’s being a good sport about it. Chicago fans, on the other hand … not so much.

At least Parkey has a fuller Venmo account today. Silver linings, right?

