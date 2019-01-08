‘Fox & Friends’ Hosts Explain Why Murder By Illegal Immigrants Should Be ‘Preventable’

The hosts of “Fox & Friends” discussed the story of a family who lost their 22-year-old son, Pierce Kennedy Corcoran, to a suspected illegal immigrant and said his death was entirely “preventable.”

“Take that family in Tennessee — in Knoxville, Tennessee. Their 22-year-old son, the dad is the fire chief in the area. They were both on with Sean Hannity last night, the parents, because their 22-year-old son was killed by a suspected illegal immigrant swerved — was driving without a license, was driving without insurance,” co-host Ainsley Earhardt said Tuesday.

Brian Kilmeade chimed in to say America could prevent these sorts of deaths if they passed stricter immigration laws. (RELATED: ‘Fox & Friends’ Criticizes Anderson Cooper For Softball Interview With Ocasio-Cortez)

“A lot of people say, well, people die in traffic accidents every day. And there are things that happen in this country and the percentage of illegals committing crimes is lower. It doesn’t matter. Every time there is an illegal that kills somebody, it is something that is preventable because we don’t seem to have the laws that are effective enough to keep them out,” co-host Kilmeade said.

WATCH:

“Especially the numbers that are here. Just like, for example, there are traffic accidents every day. But if you drink and drive, you’re more apt to get one. Those make it seem as though those are preventable and that’s what makes it so much more agonizing,” he added.

They also played a clip of Corcoran’s parents expressing dismay over the government’s reaction to their son’s death in December 2018.

“So much strength to be able to go on television to talk about that,” co-host Steve Doocy replied. “The mother, Wendy, also said our son’s life meant something and our government makes it feel as if it didn’t — that somebody who had no right to be here matters more.”

The suspect has been charged with Corcoran’s death and is set to be handed over to immigration authorities for a Thursday hearing, according to Fox News.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation