Ashley Graham: Have Lots Of Sex To Keep A Marriage Great

Model Ashley Graham thinks a ton of sex is the key to a great marriage.

Graham told Elle the following during a recent interview about how she keeps her marriage fresh with her husband, Justin Ervin:

Just have sex! Have sex all the time. Even if you don’t feel like it, just have sex. I have found that if we haven’t had sex, we get snippy, and then if we are having sex, we’re all over each other. For us it’s like, ‘Oh, let’s have sex.’ And then we’re just right back in a great mood.

For those of you who don't know what Graham looks like, see a photo of her below.

Look, I know I rag on Graham a lot because I personally am not a fan of the plus-sized model boom, but I'm glad she's on the pro-sex train.

It'd be pretty weird if she came out and gave the opposite advice for how she keeps her marriage going well. I don't think I've ever heard anybody say the key to a happy marriage is to have as little sex as possible. That doesn't seem like a smart idea at all.

Could you imagine how quickly the internet would break if a smoke show model came out and said something similar?

It might literally crash the servers around the world if Kate Upton said something similar. Graham may be famous, but she doesn't really have the same draw as, say, a Victoria's Secret model.

Now, Upton — that’s a different story. I feel like the only reasonable thing to do at this point is to find as many models as we can and get them all on the record with their thoughts about sex. Anything less would be journalistic malpractice.