New Fridge Will Track Your Beer Consumption And Order New Ones When You Run Low

Ladies and gentlemen, the fridge of the future has arrived, and it’s all about drinking cold beers.

The New York Post reported the following on the new fridges:

A Japanese company will unveil on Tuesday a “smart’’ beer fridge designed to keep track of how many brewskis you drink — and automatically order more when you run low. The chill contraption, called the DrinkShift, is among thousands of high-tech products set to be displayed at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, which kicks off Tuesday and will run through Friday. In addition to the brew-buddy fridge by Tokyo-based Shiftall Inc., which holds 13 beers and uses sensors to keep a tally of your bottles…

When you wake up in the morning, you just never really know how the day is going to go. It can go south pretty quickly or you can have a great day.

Would you like to know which way I immediately began trending after I read this article from the New York Post? I shot up to the moon. A fridge that tracks my beers and orders new ones when I’m running low? Go ahead and sign me up immediately.

Everybody knows that I’m all about cold beers, hot women, football, guns and America. This fridge doesn’t cover all five categories, but it does cover beer. We all know beer leads to football, America and women. So, by extension, these fridges cover 80 percent of the necessary categories to be a good American. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Will I be buying one of these fridges? Only time will tell, but you’d have to be an idiot to rule it out. I’m an open-minded guy, and I’ll try anything that involves tracking cold ones and ordering some more.

H/T: Barstool Sports

