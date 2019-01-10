New Guns: Glock’s G48 And G43X

Bigger & Smaller

Speaking of the G43, the G43X is a new variant of that popular “pocket pistol,” but featuring what appears to be the same frame as the G48. In fact, one thing I noticed about the G48 frame’s profile compared to the G19 was the shortened dustcover area, which on the G19 extends to the end of the slide. This would appear to have been done to allow both the G48 and the shorter G43X to share the same frame and 10-round magazine system.

If you want to know what the dimensions of the G43X are, basically consider a G43 with a longer grip frame — specifically about .80″ longer. The slide and barrel length are the same between the two pistols, but the weight of the G43X bumps up about ¾ of an ounce between comparable empty guns and about 2½ oz. between loaded ones. From a handling standpoint, you get a much easier to grip and shoot pistol with the G43X over the G43, but one that is most definitely not going to disappear into a pocket as easily as the G43.