U.K. Man Sentenced To 28 Years For Driving His Car Onto A Crowded Dance Floor

A British man was sentenced Thursday to 28 years in jail for having hit several people when he vengefully drove his car onto the crowded dance floor of a nightclub called Blake’s in Kent, U.K., last March.

By the time he was thrown out of Blake’s by its bouncers for excessive drunkenness on March 17, 21-year-old Mohammed Abdul was reportedly under the influence of “at least 15 glasses of vodka, tequila shots and […] more than ‘five-to-10 spliffs’ of cannabis,” according to The Guardian.

Enraged and “humiliated,” Abdul then showed up back at the club 10 minutes later behind the wheel of his Suzuki Vitara. As recorded by CCTV footage, Abdul careened past the bouncers, down a packed alleyway and then onto the dance floor, plowing into revelers and backing up. Though no one was killed, at least 10 were injured, some seriously.

Abdul claimed his intention was not to kill anyone, but merely to “make a nuisance of himself to get his own back on the door staff.”

“Abdul’s actions that night were beyond deplorable,” Detective Sergeant Alastair Worton said, according to Sky News. “From his inappropriate behavior which led to him being ejected from Blake’s, right through to driving at innocent people who were only looking for a good night.”

Abdul was given two 28-year sentences for attempted murder but will be serving them concurrently.

