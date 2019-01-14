Khloe Kardashian Sends Clear Message To Her Critics With This One Photo

Jena Greene | Reporter

Khloe Kardashian may have had a crazy 2018 but it looks like the reality star is doing everything she can to have a better 2019.

The “Good American” founder and new mom to daughter True Thompson made a rare public appearance Sunday night with boyfriend Tristan Thompson following the Cavaliers’ loss to the Lakers. (RELATED: Check Out Khloe Kardashian’s Most Stunning Photos For Her Birthday)

Khloe was seen supporting Tristan at the Staples Center just hours before, sitting court-side next to LeBron James’ close confidant Paul Rich.

It’s no secret that Khloe has been through her trials with Tristan Thompson, who shares daughter True with the 34-year-old. Tristan was caught reportedly cheating on Khloe during the later months of her pregnancy, though the two have stayed together to try and work things out.

 

Back in 2018, Khloe called Tristan’s cheating “f***ed up and disgusting,” however she’s made it clear that she intends to stay with Tristan, at least for the sake of the family. He makes occasional appearances on her social media and is reportedly working on gaining her trust back.

