VOTE: Which Stock Photo Of These Millennials Is The Most Annoying?

Millennials are expected to surpass baby boomers as America’s largest living generation this year.

Population projections from the U.S. Census Bureau anticipate millennials hitting the 73 million mark as boomers fall to 72 million. (The millennial generation ranges from 1981 to 1996 while the baby boomer generation ranges from 1946 to 1964)

The population shifts are being attributed to increased immigration among millennials and the rising death rates among baby boomers.

These two dominant generations are constantly annoying each other. Stereotypically speaking, baby boomers think millennials are lazy snowflakes who can’t live without the Internet, and millennials think baby boomers are technologically challenged and love to yell at managers.

