Giuliani Insists He Never Said ‘There Was No Collusion Between The Campaign’ And Russia

Rudy Giuliani insisted, in an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo Wednesday night, that he never said that there was “no collusion” between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“Mr. Mayor, false reporting is saying that nobody in the campaign had any contacts with Russia. False reporting is saying that there has been no suggestion of any kind of collusion between the campaign and any Russians. Because now you have Paul Manafort giving poll data that winds up leading to this coincidence —” Cuomo stated.

Giuliani responded, “Well, you just misstated my position. I never said there was no collusion between the campaign! Or between people in the campaign —”

“Yes you have,” Cuomo interjected. (RELATED: Cuomo Asks Giuliani If The NYT Would Risk Their Reputation On Anonymous Story, Giuliani Laughs)

“I have no idea — I have not. I said the President of the United States. There is not a single bit of evidence the President of the United States committed the only crime you could commit here, conspired with the Russians to hack the DNC,” the president’s lawyer retaliated.

“First of all, crime is not the bar of accountability for a president. It’s about what you knew —” the host added.

Giuliani said cutting off the host, “Well, he didn’t collude with Russia either!”

Cuomo continued, “What was right, what was wrong, and what did you deceive about?”

“The president did not collude with the Russians,” Giuliani responded.

“The guy running his campaign was working on an issue at the same time as the convention,” Cuomo added.

“He said he didn’t. He didn’t say ‘nobody.’ How would you know that nobody in your campaign —” Giuliani concluded, qualifying the statement by adding, “as far as he knew.”

In May 2017, Trump flatly stated, “There is no collusion, certainly myself and my campaign,” according to Fox News.

