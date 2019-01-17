There’s Been A Development In Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle’s Alleged Strained Relationship

It seems that all is not lost when it comes to forging a friendship between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

According to new reports by royal insiders Katie Nicholl and Leslie Carroll, the Duchesses may not be as at odds as we were previously led to believe. (RELATED: Meghan Markle Is Reportedly ‘Miserable’ Being A Royal)

Contrary to mainstream narratives pushed over the past several weeks, Markle and Middleton may not be feuding as much as just feeling each other out.

“When [Prince] Harry met Meghan [as] the relationship was progressing, he was really keen to get Kate’s stamp of approval,” Nicholl tells ETOnline. “He wanted them to be close as sisters-in-law. I think they’re still in an early stage of their relationship.”

And while there very well could be some jealousy, that doesn’t necessarily equate hard feelings.

“Possibly, Kate does feel a little eclipsed by Meghan, who’s just come along to such huge media interests, public interests and being so successful from the start,” Nicholl added.

Of course, Harry and Meghan’s decision to move out of Kensington Palace this year — a rare decision for the Royal Family, who usually resides together at the palace during most of the year — fanned the flames of a rumored feud. It didn’t help that a report that Middleton left a meeting with Markle in tears before her May wedding quickly dominated headlines for weeks.

But Leslie Carroll suggests the two women aren’t at odds but rather busy and stressed out.

“Kate was postpartum at that time [Meghan was entering the family],” she explains. “She’s hormonal and sensitive. And the first thing anyone has ever said about Meghan was how kind she was… [Kate] had so much on her plate, it wouldn’t have been surprising if she did snap.”

For what it’s worth, Ingrid Steward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, isn’t buying the candy-coated reporting.

“People forget Meghan is an LA girl,” Steward suggested. “It’s very different for her to suddenly come here and marry into the royal family…I think Meghan thought she had an ally in Kate…Kate was pregnant and unwell. And then she had a new baby. So she couldn’t give Meghan the attention she expected. And I think that’s when things started to sour.”

So is it a case of misunderstanding? Or did the two women get off on the wrong foot? We’ll have to wait and see…

