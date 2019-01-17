Kimberly Guilfoyle Stuns In Off-The-Shoulder Blue Gown At Texas Event

Your first name

Kimberly Guilfoyle absolutely turned heads Wednesday night when she stepped out in an off-the-shoulder blue gown at an event in Texas.

The former Fox News host looked incredible as ever in the navy floor-length dress as she posed for the shot with Donald Trump Jr. at the Weatherby Foundation International Hunting and Conservation Award Dinner.

“Incredible evening in Dallas,Texas with @donaldjtrumpjr who gave an amazing speech at The Weatherby Awards Photo: Trent Tidmore @chiarabonilapetiterobe @jacobandco,” Guilfoyle captioned her post she shared on Instagram Thursday, along with a great photo from the evening. (RELATED: Conflicting Reports Emerge About Guilfoyle’s Fox News Exit — Host Replaced Friday)

She topped off the great look with loose hair and black high heels.

“Such an honor to be there with this amazing family. Congratulations again Jim on a lifetime dedicated to conservation and the Great Outdoors. #Repost @evashockey,” Trump Jr. captioned his post, along with another great picture from the night.

The former host of “The Five’s” social media account is definitely can’t miss with amazing photos she’s shared from her latest speaking event to all the fun she had over the holidays. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

Here are the ones that we would be remiss not to share, including one photo of her rocking a black zip-up bikini top on Christmas day and looking sensational.

