Soothe Aches & Pains With Topical CBD Cream

The medical benefits of cannabis have been well documented in a variety of cases. This topical cream from Medix is made from a combination of CBD oil and natural remedies to soothe pain and rejuvenate the affected area. All you have to do is rub in on for results, and it doesn’t cost an arm and a leg either. Right now Daily Caller readers can get 150mg for just $25 after 30% off the usual $35.99 MSRP.

Whether subtle ache or acute pain, the power of CBD will effectively soothe and alleviate. You’ll be able to treat your ailments knowing what you put on your body is natural and non-invasive, and CBD has unique healing properties you simply can’t replicate with regular pharmaceuticals.

If you’d like to see what CBD can do for your aches and pains, give this topical cream from Medix a try—only $25 right now at The Daily Caller Shop after the 30% drop.