George W. Bush Delivers Pizza To His Secret Service Detail

Former President George W. Bush delivered pizza to his U.S. Secret Service detail on Friday as a gesture to show support for the men and women working without a paycheck during the government shutdown.

“[Former first lady Laura Bush] and I are grateful to our Secret Service personnel and the thousands of Federal employees who are working hard for our country without a paycheck,” George Bush wrote on Instagram. “And we thank our fellow citizens who are supporting them.”

“It’s time for leaders on both sides to put politics aside, come together, and end this shutdown,” he continued.

The Republican-led House passed a stopgap funding bill on Dec. 20 that included appropriations to construct a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. However, with a 51-seat majority, Senate Republicans fell short of the necessary 60 votes needed to send it to President Donald Trump’s desk for signature. Consequently, a government shutdown has been in effect since funding expired on Dec. 21.

Democratic leaders have pledged not to appropriate a single dollar toward funding a wall while Republican leaders maintain they will not advance any funding bills that omit Trump’s demand for border security. (RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Vacations In Luxurious Hawaiian Resort Amid Government Shutdown)

Former presidents are legally able to receive a lifetime of benefits, including a Secret Service detail, as long as they have not been removed from office.

