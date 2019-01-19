Paige VanZant Beats Rachael Ostovich In UFC Return

Paige VanZant is back to dominating the UFC.

VanZant defeated Rachael Ostovich late Saturday night in the second round of ESPN’s first ever UFC event. She started out a bit slow, but quickly was able to return to dominating form. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

You can watch the end of the bout and VanZant’s victory below. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

I wish you could all see just how much I’m smiling right now. “12 Gauge” is officially back! VanZant has had a rough run of it over the past couple years, but now she’s back on top of the UFC on the women’s side. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)

You really can’t ask for much more at all.

Nothing but respect between two world class athletes. #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/zXwPTtQLmo — UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2019

Now, we need to get her back into the octagon as quickly as possible. She’s the most marketable and visible face in all of women’s fighting.

Trust me, Dana White and all other UFC executives want her fighting. Go, Paige, go!