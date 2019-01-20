Celebrate Maryse Ouellet’s Birthday With Her Best Shots [SLIDESHOW]

January 21 is Maryse Ouellet’s birthday.

Ouellet is one of the most popular World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) ring girls of 2019. She turns 36 today.

Born Maryse Mizanin in Montreal, Canada, Ouellet first came on the scene in the modeling industry. She was Miss Hawaiian Tropic in 2003, and skyrocketed to fame and success after she entered into the WWE Diva Search competition just three years later. (RELATED: John Cena And His Former Girlfriend Take The Internet By Storm With This Wild Instagram Photo)

Ouellet was selected to be a ring girl and was an immediate hit. She’s won the WWE Divas Champion Title twice. At the height of her career, she was ranked the ninth in the list of the top 100 professional female wrestlers by Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

But Ouellet is not just a hit inside the ring. With over one million followers on Instagram, she’s also beloved on social media. And we can understand why. Take a look at some of her best photos and posts.