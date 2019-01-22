CNN Silent On Contributor Fantasizing About Punching Covington Boy

CNN has refused to issue a statement condemning a tweet from one of its contributors, who fantasized about committing violence against one of the boys from Covington Catholic High School who were caught on video appearing to mock a Native American veteran at the March for Life in Washington, D.C.

Bakari Sellers, a CNN contributor and former South Carolina state representative, called the Covington students “deplorable” after the now-viral video of the boys chanting alongside the Native American drummer surfaced. (RELATED: Apologies Roll In For Catholic Protesters As Fuller Picture Of Events Emerges)

Sellers also suggested committing violence against one of the students, writing, “Some ppl can also be punched in the face.”

Sellers later deleted the tweet but did not apologize or explain why the post was deleted.

CNN has not responded to multiple requests for comment from The Daily Caller on Sellers’ tweet.

Sellers was just one of many pundits suggesting or advocating violence against the young teens. Comedienne Kathy Griffin urged her followers to dox the young boys, while former CNN host Reza Aslan wondered if anyone had seen a “more punchable” face than Nicholas Sandmann, the student who stared down Native American veteran Nathan Phillips.

While initial media reports suggested that the Covington students were engaging in racist behavior against Phillips, a longer video of the incident shows that Phillips approached the boys first as they were participating in school spirit chants.

