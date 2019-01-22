Unflattering Photo Of Jack Nicholson Sends Internet Spinning

Jena Greene | Reporter

A recent photo taken of Jack Nicholson courtside during a Los Angeles Lakers game is getting attention on social media.

Nicholson, 81, was seen enjoying some burgers and fries with his son at the Lakers game on Monday. (RELATED: Jack Nicholson’s Daughter Makes A Splash In New Movie About Surfing)

Nicholson is often seen cheering the Lakers on during the season. He’s been spotted courtside for decades, and often brings some of his five children with him.

Now, I understand that many people are poking fun at Jack Nicholson for this look. They’re saying he looks bad and unhealthy and overly relaxed. But what is wrong with that? The guy is older and legitimately worth hundreds of millions of dollars. He pretty much owns the Lakers at this point. And sure, that doesn’t look like the healthiest of meals but he’s wearing black from head to toe which is sure to conceal any bloating that may occur after. Not to mention, red glasses are making a huge comeback and, not to say he started it, but he may have:

The guy made style before it was style. Leave him alone.

Tags : celebrities jack nicholson los angeles lakers
