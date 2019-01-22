Unflattering Photo Of Jack Nicholson Sends Internet Spinning

A recent photo taken of Jack Nicholson courtside during a Los Angeles Lakers game is getting attention on social media.

Nicholson, 81, was seen enjoying some burgers and fries with his son at the Lakers game on Monday. (RELATED: Jack Nicholson’s Daughter Makes A Splash In New Movie About Surfing)

Jack Nicholson, 81, chows down on a burger and chips as he enjoys LA Lakers game with son Ray, 26 https://t.co/hbMv4SQ19D pic.twitter.com/gyeicxXxsX — CelebJar (@JarCeleb) January 22, 2019

It’s either Jack Nicholson co-owns the Lakers or the Lakers better give him a jersey cause he’s team.#teusdaythoughts#NBA pic.twitter.com/PMLqcy32qj — Bola ogah (@mahershalalabaz) January 22, 2019

Nicholson is often seen cheering the Lakers on during the season. He’s been spotted courtside for decades, and often brings some of his five children with him.

Now, I understand that many people are poking fun at Jack Nicholson for this look. They’re saying he looks bad and unhealthy and overly relaxed. But what is wrong with that? The guy is older and legitimately worth hundreds of millions of dollars. He pretty much owns the Lakers at this point. And sure, that doesn’t look like the healthiest of meals but he’s wearing black from head to toe which is sure to conceal any bloating that may occur after. Not to mention, red glasses are making a huge comeback and, not to say he started it, but he may have:

Bella Hadid Just Broke the Rules With These White Pants: Whoever said you can’t wear white after Labor Day never… https://t.co/lBv3RWvkmQ pic.twitter.com/AysTFwLE5P — News by Amanda (@amandasome) September 21, 2017

Red Sunglasses are perfect pic.twitter.com/9WjMbDqO6g — E (@kikkadna) January 22, 2019

.@Rihanna steps out in a pair of oversized shades in NYC confirming that the tiny sunglasses trend is officially overhttps://t.co/7guRzHPtro pic.twitter.com/Me3N0c2l6X — ET Canada (@ETCanada) January 15, 2019

The guy made style before it was style. Leave him alone.

