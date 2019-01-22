Mike Francesa Thought Todd Gurley Actually Exchanged His Jersey With A Ref

Your first name

Radio host Mike Francesa was fooled badly by an Instagram post from Los Angeles Rams star Todd Gurley.

Following the Rams win in the NFC title game over the Saints, Gurley posted a fake photo of himself exchanging uniforms with a ref. (RELATED: The Patriots Will Face The Rams In The Super Bowl)

It was an obvious joke about the blown pass interference call that set the league on fire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Todd Gurley (@tg4hunnid) on Jan 20, 2019 at 4:52pm PST

Well, apparently Francesa doesn’t understand comedy because he launched into a long rant Monday about the absurdity of swapping jerseys with officials.

You can watch his laugh-out-loud thoughts below.

Mike Francesa is highly outraged over Todd Gurley exchanging jerseys with the referee yesterday. pic.twitter.com/4cv2Q27Eb9 — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) January 21, 2019

Luckily, he quickly realized the truth and acknowledged that Gurley’s post wasn’t real. (RELATED: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Could Intervene On The Outcome Of The Rams Vs. Saints Game)

During the commercial, Big Mike learned that he got got. pic.twitter.com/EoFIoaO7q7 — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) January 21, 2019

Seriously, how do you get played that badly? How do you honestly think Gurley gave the ref his jersey?

Roger Goodell would have intervened immediately if that were the case. This is just golden internet content. Nothing is funnier than old people getting fooled by memes. It’s like politics on Facebook, but actually funny because sports actually matter.

Congrats, Francesa. You played yourself!