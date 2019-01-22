POLL: Lots Of People Think The NFL Should Put The Saints In The Super Bowl, Overturn Outcome Of NFC Championship

A shocking number of people think NFL commissioner Roger Goodell should put the Saints in the Super Bowl.

Following the atrocious pass interference no-call in the NFC championship game and all the chaos that ensued, I asked people on Twitter, “Should commissioner Roger Goodell use his authority under the NFL rules to overturn the results of the Saints loss to the Rams after the blown pass interference call?”

Nearly 3,000 people voted and 46 percent of them want Goodell to use his authority to put the Saints in the Super Bowl!

Should commissioner Roger Goodell use his authority under the NFL rules to overturn the results of the Saints loss to the Rams after the blown pass interference call? @Cantguardmike — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 21, 2019

First off, I was blown away by the results of this poll. I thought that maybe 15 to 25 percent of people would vote for the results to be overturned. (RELATED: New Orleans Saints Owner Gayle Benson Responds To Blown Pass Interference Call)

I never imagined it’d get up to nearly 50 percent. That just goes to show how insane the refs not throwing a flag truly was.

Nearly half of the fans want the results overturned. Absolutely unbelievable.

There wasn’t a flag thrown on this play. The NFL should be embarrassed. pic.twitter.com/qL2dTyonEb — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 20, 2019

The NFL sure does have a can of worms on its hands now. The refs absolutely blew it, and people are pissed. They clearly want something to be done.

I don’t blame anybody who voted to overturn the results, especially fans of the Saints. I’d be so mad if I was in their shoes. I absolutely and totally get where they’re coming from.

Now, will the result of the game get overturned? Absolutely not, but it would be fun to see. After all, we’re all about embracing chaos at this site. Burn, baby, burn!

