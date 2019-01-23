Texas A&M Quarterback Nick Starkel Explores Transfer Options

Your first name

Texas A&M quarterback Nick Starkel is exploring the option of leaving the Aggies.

Starkel announced late Tuesday night on Twitter that he was going to “explore” using his two remaining years of eligibility at a different school.

He graduates in June, which means he would have immediate eligibility if he leaves.

This is probably a good idea for Starkel. He’s a talented football player, but Kellen Mond has the quarterback job in College Station on lockdown. (RELATED: Clemson Beats Alabama For National Title)

Short of a massive injury, I see no situation where Starkel gets back under center.

If he wants to get a ton of reps, then he needs to find a new team. It’s that simple. Given how hard it can be to find an elite quarterback, I don’t think he’ll have any shortage of suitors.

He’s thrown 15 touchdowns to only six interceptions during his time with the Aggies. That’s not bad at all.

My guess is that he’ll be on another Power Five team in absolutely no time if that’s what he wants. Somebody is about to get a solid QB.

