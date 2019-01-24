A Weighted Blanket Can Improve Your Sleep And Improve Your Help

Have you heard about weighted blankets? This is the newest trend in warmth and security. According to research, weighted blankets can help with a myriad of health symptoms. Here are a few of the reported benefits:

Provides better sleep

Reduces stress and anxiety

Assists with restless leg syndrome

Alleviates some menopause and other hormonal symptoms

Helps with ADHD

Improves issues with sensory issues

Elevates mood

Induces feelings of calm

People who use them swear they are the best thing ever. They come in a variety of weights and sizes, depending on your needs.

ZZZhen Weighted Blanket – 48”72” 15LBs – Premium Quality Heavy Blankets – Calm Sleeping for Adult and Kids, Durable Quilts and Quality Consturction for Year-round Use on sale for $66

Some cost over $200, but Amazon has a deep discount on the ZZZhen weighted blanket right now. The 15-pound version of the blanket can currently be had for just $66. I think I might get one for myself. You should too!

