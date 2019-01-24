Here’s The Major Way Meghan Markle Is About To Break Royal Protocol

Meghan Markle will not be hiring a nanny before the birth of her first child.

The Duchess of Sussex, 37, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry this spring, reportedly plans to enlist the assistance of her mother, Doria Ragland, instead. (RELATED: Meghan Markle Is Reportedly ‘Miserable’ Being A Royal)

It’s generally considered a necessity for a royal couple to hire a nanny to care for a new baby. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton and Prince William hired a nanny for all three of their children.

Markle’s mother Doria has been relatively hands-on since Meghan married Prince Harry; she was even invited to spend Christmas with the Royal Family and spend time with the queen. It’s been widely reported that she’ll fully move to England to spend more time with Meghan ahead of the birth of her first royal grandchild. Many speculate she’ll even have her own wing in Prince Harry and Meghan’s new Frogmore Cottage.

Enlisting the help of a parent sounds like a pretty budget-friendly way to raise kids, not that that’s a concern for the royal couple.

