Trump Savages Socialists For Wanting To Turn America Into Venezuela

President Donald Trump took direct aim at the policy proposals of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez while talking about the failed policies of socialist Venezuela at the White House Thursday.

Trump answered questions on the government shutdown and border wall funding at the White House before being asked by a member of the press about the current crisis in Venezuela. The socialist South American country has spiraled into political chaos as the Trump administration refuses to recognize dictator Nicolás Maduro. The Trump administration instead recognized Maduro’s opposition, Juan Guaidó, as interim president. Maduro has since cut diplomatic ties with the US and the US is attempting to cut off all funding to Maduro’s regime.

WATCH:

When asked about the crisis at the White House, Trump took the opportunity to attack some of his political opponents who embrace socialist politics similar to those enacted in the failed Venezuelan state.

“We’re looking at Venezuela,” Trump said, “It’s a very sad situation. That was the richest state in all of that area. It’s a big, beautiful area and by far the richest. And now it’s one of the poorest places in the world.”(RELATED: Covington Catholic Student In MAGA Hat Says He Wasn’t Disrespectful)

The president continued, “That’s what socialism gets you when they want to raise your taxes to 70%. I’ve been watching our opponents — our future opponents — talking about 70%. They can’t do it for 70%. It’s got to probably be twice that number.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has floated raising the highest tax bracket to 70% in America.

“Take a look at what has happened to Venezuela,” Trump concluded, “Is a very sad situation. We have our eye very closely on Venezuela.”