Fire Sale: This Kid’s Version Of The Amazon Fire Is $30 Off

One of the consistently ranked best tablets for kids is now on sale for $30 off. Included in the sticker price is a one year membership to Amazon Freetime Unlimited, a subscription service that provides access to 20,000 popular apps games, videos, and books for kids. Over 7,000 people have given this tablet offer a perfect 5 stars out of 5!

With proven educational benefits, there are many reasons why you should get your child in front of a tablet. But to reduce some of the stress that comes with parenting, Amazons Fire Kids Tablets are fully customizable with parental controls (See How to enable Parental Controls on Amazon Fire Kids Tablet) and activity based time-locks to ensure your child doesn’t spend too much time playing games or in front of their screen.

Additionally, this one time deal includes a childproof case for peace of mind, and a “If they break it we replace it, no questions asked” two-year warranty.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.