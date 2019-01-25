Trump Asks: Who Alerted CNN To Roger Stone Indictment?

Saagar Enjeti | White House Correspondent

President Donald Trump questioned how CNN was able to discern that special counsel Robert Muller was planning a raid on Roger Stone’s house in Florida.

CNN shot exclusive footage of the raid on Stone’s residence early in the morning at his Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, residence.

CNN’s exclusive footage ignited a firestorm of speculation that it was tipped off by the special counsel’s office. No other major news outlet learned of the impending raid, including several legacy media outlets that extensively cover the special counsel’s investigation.

CNN reporters, however, maintain that their producer, David Shortell, noticed unusual grand jury activity Thursday evening and staked out Stone’s location early in the morning Friday in case Stone was indicted.

Stone was indicted on seven counts Friday morning by Mueller’s team on charges of allegedly making false statements to Congress, tampering with a witness and obstructing a government investigation.

The indictment reveals that a “senior official” on the Trump 2016 campaign asked Stone to inquire with Wikileaks about possible impending releases of damaging information on Hillary Clinton in July 2016.

The crux of the indictment centers on alleged false statements by Stone to Congress in September 2017 testimony before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence about his communications with the Trump campaign regarding Wikileaks.

“Roger Stone is vindicated by the fact there was no Russian collusion,” Stone’s attorney said in a Friday morning statement, adding to The Daily Caller News Foundation that “they couldn’t find collusion, so they’re trying to get him on an immaterial charge.” (RELATED: Roger Stone: I Would Never Testify Against The President)

