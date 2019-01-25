Trump Asks: Who Alerted CNN To Roger Stone Indictment?

President Donald Trump questioned how CNN was able to discern that special counsel Robert Muller was planning a raid on Roger Stone’s house in Florida.

Greatest Witch Hunt in the History of our Country! NO COLLUSION! Border Coyotes, Drug Dealers and Human Traffickers are treated better. Who alerted CNN to be there? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2019

CNN shot exclusive footage of the raid on Stone’s residence early in the morning at his Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, residence.

CNN producer @davidgshortell describes the moment Roger Stone was taken into custody by the FBI. The longtime Donald Trump associate has been indicted by a grand jury on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller https://t.co/wUJEIkKDTw pic.twitter.com/AJ3JWWSHs3 — CNN (@CNN) January 25, 2019

CNN’s exclusive footage ignited a firestorm of speculation that it was tipped off by the special counsel’s office. No other major news outlet learned of the impending raid, including several legacy media outlets that extensively cover the special counsel’s investigation.

No matter how one paints it @cnn had special treatment to get access to the raid – as a volunteer member of law enforcement in VA, media, even if “tipped off” would not be allowed to be anywhere near the execution of a raid – this was a dramatic set up allowed by the @FBI https://t.co/BLjxWyiT0S — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) January 25, 2019

It is no conspiracy – CNN either acted on a tip…or had been camped out there (either is good journalism.) What is most interesting is why it was a raid and not a surrender. Fear of flight or destruction of evidence or prosecutors really not like Stone? https://t.co/zxPtxUzzWE — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) January 25, 2019

You don’t have to be a Roger Stone fan to be horrified by the stunt the FBI pulled off in conspiring with CNN this morning. The completely unnecessary raid is a routine that is straight out of a third-world police state. There is no defense of such an excessive show of force. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) January 25, 2019

CNN reporters, however, maintain that their producer, David Shortell, noticed unusual grand jury activity Thursday evening and staked out Stone’s location early in the morning Friday in case Stone was indicted.

No. Our reporters who cover this story everyday noticed unusual activity at Grand Jury and went to his home. That’s good journalism, which I know you respect. Not a tip. And anyone who covers Mueller knows Mueller’s office does not tip. https://t.co/H3guIr94uK — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) January 25, 2019

Stone was indicted on seven counts Friday morning by Mueller’s team on charges of allegedly making false statements to Congress, tampering with a witness and obstructing a government investigation.

The indictment reveals that a “senior official” on the Trump 2016 campaign asked Stone to inquire with Wikileaks about possible impending releases of damaging information on Hillary Clinton in July 2016.

The crux of the indictment centers on alleged false statements by Stone to Congress in September 2017 testimony before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence about his communications with the Trump campaign regarding Wikileaks.

“Roger Stone is vindicated by the fact there was no Russian collusion,” Stone’s attorney said in a Friday morning statement, adding to The Daily Caller News Foundation that “they couldn’t find collusion, so they’re trying to get him on an immaterial charge.” (RELATED: Roger Stone: I Would Never Testify Against The President)