Report: Trump Golf Course Fires Illegal Immigrants

Roughly a dozen employees of Trump National Golf Club in Westchester County, New York were fired after it was found that they were in the United States illegally, according to a report from The Washington Post on Saturday.

The undocumented workers were fired after the Trump company audited the employees’ immigration documents and found them to be false. Some of the workers had been employed at the Trump company for years. (RELATED: Trump Makes The Case For A Wall As Third Central American Migrant Caravan Heads North)

The report also alleged that the Trump organization was focused on cheap labor and looked the other way on the immigration status of some of its employees for years.

“It didn’t matter. They didn’t care [about immigration status],” one former manager told the Post. “It was, ‘Get the cheapest labor possible.'”

Eric Trump, the president’s son and Trump organization trustee, responded to the Post’s report by saying that the organization is seeking to crackdown on employees that have falsified their immigration documents, adding that anybody who is working for the organization and in the country illegally would be fired.

“We are making a broad effort to identify any employee who has given false and fraudulent documents to unlawfully gain employment. Where identified, any individual will be terminated immediately,” Eric Trump said in an email to the Post.

Follow William Davis on Twitter