Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady Says The Super Bowl Won’t Be His Last Game

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sounds like he intends to be playing week one of the 2019 season.

The five-time Super Bowl champion was asked by ESPN Sunday if there was any chance the Super Bowl would be his last game. Brady responded with a smile on his face and said, “zero.” (RELATED: The Patriots Will Face The Rams In The Super Bowl)

You can watch the segment from ESPN below.

A sampling from our @ESPN interview with Tom Brady, including his explanation into why there is a “zero” percent chance he’ll retire after this game no matter the outcome. pic.twitter.com/HpLQbLH7Yn — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 27, 2019

This should have Patriots fans smiling ear-to-ear. As long as Brady is under center for the Patriots, they will always be in the fight.

You don’t win five Super Bowls by accident. I can promise you that much.

I have a feeling that Brady could go at least two more seasons. It sounds insane to say a guy could play in the NFL in his mid-40s, but if anybody could do it, Brady is the guy to get the job done.

The only thing that could take Brady out of the NFL before he wants to go would be a catastrophic injury. Short of that happening, he’s got a lot of games ahead of him if he wants to keep playing.

Now, we’ll find out if Brady will win his sixth ring when he takes the field Sunday against the Rams in the Super Bowl. It should be an epic showdown.

