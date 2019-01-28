NFL Has Had 184 Different Head Coaches Since The Patriots Hired Bill Belichick

A mind-boggling number of different head coaches have been hired in the NFL ever since Bill Belichick took over the New England Patriots.

According to Field Yates, a total of 184 head coaches have been hired across the league since Belichick became a Patriot 19 years ago.

When I first saw this stat floating around Twitter, I thought it had to be fake. Hiring nearly 200 different head coaches during the same time period that the legendary coach has been with New England is unreal. It just goes to show how great of a coach Belichick is and how the Patriots run like a flawless machine.

Look, everybody knows the NFL can have a very high turnover rate. That’s just the nature of sports. Either produce or get the hell out.

That’s the way it should be. So, when a coach sticks around for 19 years, wins five Super Bowls and is playing for his sixth on Sunday, then you know just how great he is. (RELATED: The Patriots Will Face The Rams In The Super Bowl)

If you had asked me how many other head coaches there had been, I might have guessed 100. There’s no way I would have gone as high as 184.

It’s simply mind-blowing, and there’s no other way to describe it. Major props to Belichick and the Patriots for their unreal run of success.

