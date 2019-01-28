Hype Continues To Grow That Quarterback Graham Mertz Could Start For Wisconsin

More people seem to be entertaining the idea that Graham Mertz could be the starting quarterback for the Wisconsin Badgers in 2019.

As I already wrote, Mertz should absolutely be given every opportunity possible to start for Wisconsin next season. We know what we have in Alex Hornibrook. We’ll be solid with him under center, but Hornibrook isn’t a national championship caliber gunslinger. He’s just not. It seems like people are beginning to agree. (RELATED: Should Graham Mertz Start At Quarterback For The Wisconsin Badgers In 2019?)

Blue Valley North’s Graham Mertz had himself a DAY at the All-American Bowl –Game record 5 TD passes on just 7 completions

–Awarded MVP trophy before game even ends

–Team wins 48-17 Pretty good for a kid from Kansas#CatchItKansas pic.twitter.com/6SDCeTmYkk — CatchItKansas (@CatchItKansas) January 5, 2019

Saturday Tradition recently wrote that Hornibrook is probably the early leader for the job in 2019, but Mertz being around certainly changes things. They wrote the following in part when discussing the Wisconsin quarterback situation:

Mertz’s arrival will be unlike anything Chryst has experienced so far. Given the possibility that Wisconsin probably only has 1 more year with Doak Walker Award winner Jonathan Taylor, Chryst could decide to roll the dice on the true freshman signal-caller and see how high this Wisconsin offense can fly in 2019.

Listen up, everybody. The movement to get Mertz under center will only continue to grow as more and more time passes.

This isn’t something that will be going away anytime soon. Fans want change, and we all think Mertz is the guy who can bring that to us.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5) on Jan 5, 2019 at 5:11pm PST

We’re coming off an 8-5 season. That simply can’t ever happen again. It just can’t, and fans won’t tolerate it. Chryst has to pull the trigger on Mertz.

Take the chance and let the young man air it out. This is so obvious to me. If it turns out he’s not ready, then you can go back to Hornibrook.

However, he has to get a chance. The #StartMertz movement is underway, and I’ll be leading the charge the entire offseason.

