Kansas City Chiefs Receiver De’Anthony Thomas Arrested On Drug Charges

Kansas City Chiefs receiver De’Anthony Thomas was arrested Saturday, and it’s not a great situation.

According to The Kansas City Star, Thomas was arrested on charges of suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in Kansas.

He was released after being booked. You can see a picture of his mugshot below.

Not a great couple days for the NFL when it comes to the crime department. A linebacker on the Lions got arrested a couple days ago for allegedly hitting a cop, and now Thomas is facing drug charges. (RELATED: Detroit Lions Player Arrested)

Not a great look at all for the league. We should all be focused on the Super Bowl, and instead people are talking about pro football players getting arrested.

Are these drug charges the most serious of things for Thomas to be facing? No, but they’re still an unnecessary distraction.

NFL players and pro athletes everywhere just need to be smarter. They’re making a ton of money to play a sport and so many of them can’t stop getting accused of crimes.

We’ll have to wait and see how the league handles this situation with Thomas, but I can promise you that Goodell won’t be happy. That’s a guarantee.